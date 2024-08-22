Utilita Bowl to host three England internationals in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Utilita Bowl has been confirmed to host three England international fixtures in 2025

First up will be England Men’s IT20 side hosting the West Indies on Tuesday 10 June, before the England Women’s team welcomes India to Utilita Bowl for an ODI on Wednesday 16 July. Rounding up the international fixtures in Southampton next year will be England Men’s ODI team playing against South Africa on Sunday 7 September.

Tickets are expected to sell-out in record time, and the public ballot will open on Thursday 29 August, giving all cricket fans the opportunity to enter for their chance to secure a place.

2025 marks the first time Utilita Bowl will welcome crowds to three England international fixtures in one year since 2017, kicking-off an exciting period of international cricket at the venue.

Next year is the start of the new allocation of high-profile matches, running from 2025-2031, which will see Utilita Bowl host 35 days of international cricket over no fewer than 19 international fixtures. The allocation includes Utilita Bowl being a host venue for a men’s Ashes Test Match in 2027 and a women’s Ashes Test Match in 2031.

In recent years, the venue has seen consistently high demand for international fixtures. This summer, Utilita Bowl has sold out two Vitality IT20s, with both England’s men’s and women’s teams attracting capacity crowds.

David Mann, CEO at Utilita Bowl, said: “Utilita Bowl has become established as one of the country’s most popular international cricket stadiums for players and fans, and we have seen consistent support for England teams at the venue. We are excited to be hosting three marquee international matches next summer and look forward to welcoming capacity crowds at every game.

“With increased opportunity to host international fixtures at Utilita Bowl, we are continually striving to improve and enhance facilities at the venue, as well as for our people and communities. This is why we are embarking on an industry-leading environmental project, to make us one of the greenest sporting venues in the world.”

Register your interest in attending international cricket at Utilita Bowl by visiting www.utilitabowl.com/cricket