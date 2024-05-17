Bournemouth Airport: Full list of cancelled and delayed flights today as summer season kicks off

By Freddie Webb
Published 17th May 2024, 10:17 BST
Holiday season is in full swing as people flock to sunny and scenic destinations.

Tourists have been visiting Bournemouth International Airport to board flights to Malta, Corfu, Malaga, Palma, Girona and Alicante in Spain, Venice in Italy, Budapest in Hungary and other European destinations.

Bournemouth International Airport GV. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.
Bournemouth International Airport GV. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.

Flights were operated by Ryanair, TUI and other companies. The News has rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Bournemouth International Airport.

Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Friday, May 17. Full details can be found on the airport’s website, or Flightrader.

Bournemouth International Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

