Bournemouth Airport: Full list of cancelled and delayed flights today as summer season kicks off
Tourists have been visiting Bournemouth International Airport to board flights to Malta, Corfu, Malaga, Palma, Girona and Alicante in Spain, Venice in Italy, Budapest in Hungary and other European destinations.
Flights were operated by Ryanair, TUI and other companies. The News has rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Bournemouth International Airport.
Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Friday, May 17. Full details can be found on the airport’s website, or Flightrader.
Bournemouth International Airport
Departures
No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
No delayed or cancelled flights
