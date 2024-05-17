Southampton Airport: Full list of cancelled and delayed flights today as summer season kicks off
Tourists have been visiting Southampton Airport to board flights to Jersey and Guernsey in the Channel Islands, Ireland, Paris, Amsterdam and other locations. Companies carrying out the journeys include KLM, Aer Lingus, Loganair, Blue Islands, EasyJet and others.
An evening service to Amsterdam in The Netherlands was added in January of this year. Christopher Tibbett, Southampton Airport's head of airline relations and marketing, said: “The addition of this evening service is fantastic news as we continue to deliver growth and improved connectivity for Southampton and the wider region. The additional service will be welcomed not only by passengers travelling to the Dutch capital, but also by those wishing to travel globally to one of 332 direct destinations in 97 countries served by the one of Europe’s most popular hub airports.”
The News has rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Southampton Airport. Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Friday May 17. Full details can be seen on the airport website, or by visiting Flightradar.
Southampton Airport cancelled flights
No cancelled flights, arrivals or departures.
Southampton Airport delayed flights
Departures, according to Flightradar:
3pm - Blue Islands - Jersey - scheduled to depart at 3.10pm
3.25pm - Blue Islands - Jersey - scheduled to depart at 3.35pm
7.50pm - Blue Islands - Guernsey - scheduled to depart at 8pm
7.50pm - Blue Islands - Jersey - scheduled to depart at 8pm
8.35pm - EasyJet - EZY416 - Glasgow - scheduled to depart at 9pm.
