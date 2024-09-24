Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A striking new ferry filled to the brim with the latest technology will call Portsmouth her home soon.

The Brittany Ferries vessel Saint Malo has taken to the water to undergo sea trials in the Fast East this week. She is preparing for her transit to Europe in November, where the ship will showcase her hybrid power - running on electricity and liquified natural gas (LNG).

A sustainable new ship Saint Malo is due to enter service next year and is set to replace MV Bretagne. She will call Portsmouth her home port. | Contributed

Portsmouth will be her home from early next year. Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries CEO, said: “Saint-Malo will be the fourth new vessel to join the fleet, part of the biggest fleet renewal project in our company’s 52-year history. This vessel and sister-ship Guillaume de Normandie are significant steps on our journey to a more sustainable future. Cleaner and greener is one thing, but these new hybrids will also be love letters to the regions they serve. So stepping on board will be like your first step into a region where your holiday begins.”

St Malo has been branded as the “cleanest vessel” to operate in the English Channel. She will run on LNG when out at sea and electric when manoeuvring and alongside port. Her interior is designed so customers can “feel like they have arrived in Brittany the moment they step on board”, the company said. Other sustainable measures are being made aside from how she’s powered. Locally sourced produce will be served in her restaurants. Holidaymakers can get to stay in different cabins - some pet friendly - while also enjoying an exclusive lounge and art collection of 150 works by Alexander Goudie.

Saint Malo is due to replace MV Bretagne, originally launched in 1989. She is due for the final time on November 3. Her replacement will enter service on February 12, 2025.