The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer has been sailing from Portsmouth this summer.

Video footage shows PS Waverley sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth on Friday (September 20). people had gathered to watch the return of HMS Prince of Wales, but also caught a glimpse of passenger craft head towards the Isle of Wight.

She has been listed in the National Historic Fleet by National Historic Ships UK since 2003, described as a vessel of pre-eminent national importance. She was launched in 1946, with her maiden voyage taking place on June 16, 1947. After being used a passenger craft, she is now run on a non-profit basis - taking passengers on trips to The Needles, Southampton, Portsmouth and other locations. She underwent a major rebuild in 2003 after £7m worth of heritage funding was invested - fully restoring her to her 1940s style.

Engineers also gave her a £2.3m refit in 2003. Organisers of the trips saw a major influx of passengers board PS Waverley for her trips across the Solent last year. This year has seen the voyages be just as popular. A spokesman said: “This season, we’ve seen fantastic support with passengers sailing from Portsmouth and across the South Coast. It’s been wonderful to welcome so many people onboard, and their enthusiasm continues to be a huge part of Waverley's success. We’re looking forward to returning in the future and remain committed to offering cruises for years to come.”

PS Waverley has been starting some of her journeys from Portsmouth International Port this summer, instead of its usual berth at Portsmouth Harbour Station Pier. Council leader Steve Pitt said the vessel has been a welcome addition to the port’s cruise offerings. “We’re really pleased to host the Waverley and her passengers at Portsmouth International Port for her trips along the south coast and to the Isle of Wight,” Cllr Pitt said.

“It’s not every day you get to see the world’s last remaining seagoing paddle steamer in operation. She’s a beautiful and historic vessel, and to have her alongside at the same time as the huge, modern Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady on Thursday really drove home the contrast and variety of passengers, organisations and ships that we serve at the port, and our staff’s dedication to serving them, whoever they are.” PS Waverley bookings can be found on her website.