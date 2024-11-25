MS Borealis, operated by Fred Olsen since 2020, first visited the city’s port on Saturday in the wake of Storm Bert (November 23). Tourists will be taken around the world on 14 voyages from the city to the Caribbean, Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands and Norway.

Excited visitors will get a chance to see the beautiful Northern Lights, which the ship is named after. MS Borealis promises to take guests on their holidays in sumptuous comfort with its various restaurants, bars and lounges, as well as swimming pool, Jacuzzis, fitness centre, spa, boutique shops, art studio, florist, botanical room and other landmarks.

Portsmouth International Port has been heavily expanding its cruise schedule to accommodate small to medium sized vessels, with each call generating £1.5m from port charges and associated tourism spending in the city. With the port owned by Portsmouth City Council, much of the revenue is re-invested into social and infrastructure projects which residents benefit from. The News were invited on a guided tour of MS Borealis. Here are several pictures from inside the ship, as well as video footage.

MS Borealis

