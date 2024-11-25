Excited tourists stepped off a luxurious cruise ship in Portsmouth at the start of the Winter tourism season.

MS Borealis, operated by Fred Olsen since 2020, arrived at Portsmouth International Port this Saturday (November 23) in the wake of Storm Bert. The company will be operating 14 calls up until February, taking visitors to glorious different destinations in the Caribbean, as well as Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands and Norway.

Martin Lister, Fred Olsen’s head of product innovation, said he was thrilled by Borealis returning to Portsmouth for a busy schedule, with the company holding a strong relationship with the port since 2009. “Portsmouth’s location on the south coast provides the ideal departure port for those guests wanting to seek out some winter warmth in destinations such as the Canary Islands, Madeira and Morocco,” he added.

The luxurious cruise ship MS Borealis visited Portsmouth International Port on November 23, 2024, while the UK was being hit by Storm Bert. Fred Olsen will be running 14 cruise calls from Portsmouth this Winter season, taking tourists to the Canaries, Norway to see the Northern Lights, Caribbean, Spain and Portugal. | The News

“Guests joining us can look forward to a variety of cruises on board Borealis where they can witness spectacular natural phenomena such as the magical Northern Lights, seek out native wildlife and immerse in the local way of life. Opportunities in our hand-crafted itineraries include the chance to learn to flamenco dance in its birthplace of Cadiz, discover volcanic vistas in the Canary Islands and spend time with local Sami people to learn about their way of life in Norway.”

Sailings will be held for the rest of 2024 until February 2025. MS Borealis promises to take guests on voyages in sumptuous comfort, hosting a range of restaurants and bars with cuisines from around the world. While travelling between destinations, visitors can enjoy various lounges and entertainment areas hosting lectures, musical and dance shows, and other performances.

The swimming pool aboard MS Borealis. | The News

Other focal points of the ship include the Colours and Taste Asian restaurant - alongside other eateries - several bars and lounges, swimming pool, two Jacuzzis, a fitness centre, spa, boutique shops, art studio, florist, botanical room and other landmarks. The port has been heavily expanding its cruise schedule, with 2024 being its busiest ever year.

Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry, said Fred Olsen returning to Portsmouth rounds off the cruise season in style. He added: “Borealis is the flagship vessel for the brand and will feel right at home in Portsmouth, after first calling in 2022. Since then, the port has continued to grow, and passengers will now travel through our new carbon neutral terminal as they start their holidays.”

One of the many restaurants aboard MS Borealis. | The News

It is estimated that £1.5m is generated from each cruise visit through port charges and tourism-related spending. With the port owned by Portsmouth City Council (PCC), much of this revenue is put forward to social and infrastructure projects which benefits residents. PCC council leader Steve Pitt said: “It’s great to see Fred Olsen returning to Portsmouth International Port. Their turnaround calls from the city will take us well into 2025, so Borealis will become a familiar sight as she passes through the harbour.

“The port team has worked hard to secure regular sailings from a major brand and this arrangement with Fred. Olsen will improve our boutique cruise offer, giving customers the best possible start to their holiday. As a council, we are proud to own our international port, with profits going directly back into vital services for our residents.”

Further details about Fred Olsen’s cruises from Portsmouth can be found on its website.