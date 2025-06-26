Holiday bound Brits warned of rising Legionella risk amid latest outbreak

Following the distressing news of yet another Legionella outbreak overseas, British holidaymakers are being warned about the serious - and often overlooked - risk of Legionnaires’ disease.

According to multiple media reports, a 57-year-old woman from Hull has been in the intensive care unit at Venizeleio Hospital in Heraklion since 11th June, after contracting Legionnaires’ disease during an all-inclusive holiday in Crete.The hotel is reportedly cooperating with local health authorities, while the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has issued an emergency alert in response to the confirmed case.

As thousands of Britons prepare to head abroad on their summer holidays in the coming weeks, leading Legionella authority Hydrohawk is keen to remind consumers that Legionella – which grows best in water between 20-45°C – poses a very real risk, particularly in warm weather locations.

Greg Rankin, Hydrohawk CEO comments: “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case - there have been multiple reports of Legionella outbreaks in hotels abroad and on cruise ships in recent years – and the tragic part is, many of these could have been prevented with earlier detection, faster diagnosis, and prompt action.”

“Of course, the responsibility lies with hotel and resort operators to maintain proper water management and testing protocols. However, we would urge British travellers to exercise caution when using holiday accommodation – particularly to countries where water safety legislation may not be as robust as it is in the UK. For added peace of mind, a simple rapid Legionella testing kit can offer reassurance and help ensure a safer stay.”

In 2021 alone, the EU/EEA reported 895 travel-associated Legionella cases - a 38% increase over the previous year - highlighting a growing public health risk as international travel rebounds and climate conditions become increasingly favourable for bacterial growth.

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially fatal lung infection caused by inhaling droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria. The bacteria can be found in a wide range of man-made water systems, including taps, showers, air conditioning units, pools and hot tubs.

While Legionella can exist throughout the entire year, the bacteria thrive in water temperatures between 20°C and 45°C. This makes the summer months a particularly high-risk period, especially when combined with stagnant water in systems that have not been used regularly - such as hot tubs, spa pools, and holiday homes.

To help mitigate this risk, Hydrohawk offers rapid Legionella testing solutions that deliver accurate results within just 25 minutes - allowing consumers and travellers to safeguard against risk and gain peace of mind.

Greg adds: “Going on holiday should be a time to relax and enjoy, not worry about hidden health risks. Though it may not be the first thing that springs to mind when it comes to packing for the summer getaway, taking simple precautions against Legionella by investing in a rapid testing kit could make all the difference. After all, everyone deserves peace of mind on their long awaited summer break.”

For information please visit: hydrohawk.co.uk/