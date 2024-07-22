Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An extravagant cruise ship complete with swimming pools and a spa visited Portsmouth over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MS Europa, operated by the German cruise brand Hapag Lloyd, sailed into Portsmouth International Port on Saturday morning (July 20). She is on the first stop on her 15-day cruise across parts of the Mediterranean.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “It’s great to see Hapag Lloyd returning to Portsmouth this weekend, with the MS Europa making her first call to the port this year. Portsmouth International Port is currently experiencing the busiest cruise season yet, with a high numbers of passengers choosing to stay local as well as returning visitors ticking off more of what the city has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MS Europa sailing past Portsmouth on July 22 as Hapag Lloyd vessel visits Port on cruise call. | Jordan Bailey - Editor of Cruise Capital

“This is all assisted by the brilliant Shaping Portsmouth programme, with volunteer cruise ambassadors on hand to help guests plan their day and promote the attractions we have right on our doorstep.” Hapag Lloyd is part of the TUI group, which has seen enormous vessels such as Mein Schiff 3 sail into the city, the largest vessel ever to enter the port.

MS Europa has been rated “5-Star Plus” twelve times in a row by the Berlitz Complete Guide to Cruising & Cruise Ships. Her star-studded reputation is due to the service on board and her facilities, which include five classes of luxury suites with 24 hour room service and five different places to eat from delightful cafes and fine-dining restaurants.

Passengers can also enjoy The Ocean Spa, health and fitness facilities and gyms, the Europa Lounge which hosts musical performances and cabaret acts, a golf simulator, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi and other amenities. She left the port just after 7pm, with people gathering at The Round Tower to watch her leave.

MS Europa sailing past Portsmouth on July 22 as Hapag Lloyd vessel visits Port on cruise call. | Jordan Bailey - Editor of Cruise Capital

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council. Picture: Sarah Standing

Cruises have been part of the city’s booming tourism industry. Figures from the Provisional Economic Impact of Tourism report have recorded over 11m visitors into the city in 2023. This has generated over £700m in income for local businesses, an increase of 11 per cent. The sector supports roughly 12,589 local jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Portsmouth is a great waterside location, rich in culture and world class museums with lots to see and do over the summer months,” Cllr Pitt said. “Tourism is crucial to our city's economy, and we are proud to see an increase in visitor figures over the past year.” Visit Portsmouth has launched a campaign to showcase the city’s attractions, in partnership with Victorious Festival, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Gunwharf Quays, Spinnaker Tower, The D-Day Story, and South Western Railway.

Cllr Pitt said: “We are working with partners to ensure tourists far and wide are aware of the great opportunities Portsmouth can offer.” He added: “The growth of cruise at our port is a huge benefit to the city, with the profit going straight back into funding vital council services, and each call bringing more and more tourism to the local area.”