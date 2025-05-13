A gorgeous cruise ship that takes passengers on adventures around the Arctic has visited Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MS National Geographic, operated by Lindblad Expeditions, sailed into Portsmouth International Port this morning (May 13). She welcomed new guests who are due to see glorious sights around the British Isles.

It was a busy day for port officials, with Silver Endeavour, a six star cruise vessel run by Silversea, also calling into the city. Head of cruise and ferry, Andrew Williamson, said: “It is always great to see a range of cruise ships in port, and today has been no different with two ships preparing to start their itineraries from Portsmouth.

National Geographic Explorer cruise ship operated by Lindblad at Portsmouth International Port on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. | Sarah Standing (130525-3221)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Geographic Explorer cruise ship operated by Lindblad at Portsmouth International Port on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. | Sarah Standing (130525-6628)

“Lindblad’s National Geographic Explorer is a small purpose-built expedition ship, with 130 passengers embarking on a 11 day coastal cruise up to the Scottish Outer Hebrides. Silverseas’ Silver Endeavour is also loading passengers and crew to head on a luxury tour around Ireland and the Scottish Isles.

“Both vessels are designed to take guests to hard to reach destinations, with small ships being able to call into more ports as well as providing an exclusive guest experience with a high crew to passenger ratio. Today’s calls are both turnarounds, meaning our teams are assisting with loading stores onboard the vessels, refuelling and crew changes – which all bring value to our busy cruise schedule.”

National Geographic Explorer cruise ship operated by Lindblad at Portsmouth International Port on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. | Sarah Standing (130525-6656)

Silver Endeavour cruise ship operated by Silver Seas at Portsmouth International Port on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. | Sarah Standing (130525-3233)

Read More "Fantastic" Brittany Ferries ship MV Normandie has new life and role after 33 years of Portsmouth service

Prices for the Ancient Isles expedition guests have signed up for on National Geographic start at £10,115, exploring the Scottish Hebrides, Oarkney Islands and elsewhere. Stunning scenery and nature is on display, with passengers encouraged to search for whales, dolphins, seals and seabird nesting sites while sailing around the coast of Western Ireland and Scotland.

Other excursions can take travellers to Iceland, Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, the Faroe Islands, and around northern Canada. The ship itself has six decks and 81 cabins, while being 367ft long. Amenities on board include an observation lounge, library, sauna, fitness centre, a sun deck, bistro, multiple galleries and other features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silver Endeavour is sailing across northern Europe and is due to head towards the port of Tresco in the Isles of Scilly. She can carry 220 passengers and is complete with several restaurants, a range of bars and lounges, spa, boutique, beauty salon, fitness centre, swimming pool, observation lounge, sun deck and other features.