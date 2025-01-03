Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A record number of luxury cruise ships will visit Portsmouth in 2025 with the city’s port basking in “phenomenal growth”.

Portsmouth International Port announced its highest number of calls to date, with 94 vessels sailing into the harbour over the next 12 months. Rising from 89 ships the previous year, prestigious brands such as Virgin Voyages, Viking Cruises, Fred Olsen and others will make visits to the city.

Andrew Williamson, the port’s head of cruise and ferry, said the port has seen a “phenomenal growth” in its cruise sector over the past few years. He told The News: “We’re really excited for the upcoming year. It’s great to see we’ve got a lot of growth in the cruise industry, with new brands, smaller ships as well as bigger ships, which is exactly the market we’ve been going for; the luxury boutique sector. The numbers speak for themselves and we’ve been quite successful.”

Mr Williamson said the focus on the luxury sector sets the port apart from its rivals, which has encouraged new brands to call in the city. He added that the port offers them a “bespoke package” for visiting the city, with Shaping Portsmouth liaisons supporting tourists and encouraging them to visit the location’s world class attractions.

“It’s the perfect port for them to visit,” he added. “It’s the personal touch which the Shaping Portsmouth ambassadors give, as well as the departures from the city when there’s everyone on the Hot Walls waving the ships off. It sets Portsmouth apart and keeps us in people’s minds.”

Regular seasonal turnaround calls from Fred Olsen and Saga Cruises will be at the beginning and end of 2025, with MS Borealis marking the first call of the new year on Saturday (January 4) as part of a trip to the Caribbean. Silverseas, Swan Hellenic and Crystal Cruises will be making their first ever calls to Portsmouth.

Ritz Carlton’s ‘Lima’ will also make her inaugural British Isles voyage from the city in July, treating guests to an exclusive luxury yacht experience. Viking Cruises’ newest ship, Viking Vela, will be arriving next Thursday (January 9). Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady will also make a return after her visit in 2021.

Mr Williamson said the number of calls is growing year on year due to significant investment. This includes increasing the port’s berth to accommodate larger vessels, as well as the carbon-neutral passenger terminal which opened in 2023. The port will soon also offer shore power systems, so ships can recharge without keeping their engines running.

With the port being owned by Portsmouth City Council, millions of pounds is generated for the local economy from cruise visits. Council leader Steve Pitt said the port is vital to the city’s infrastructure, with £9.2m going straight back to council services. “I am delighted to see that 2025 will be another successful year for cruise at the port,” he added.

“Every year cruise calls increase, boosting local tourism and continuing to raise the profile of Portsmouth among global brands. The port is also making bold steps in sustainability with an aim to be emissions free by 2050, through ground-breaking shore power technology. Portsmouth is at the forefront of the UK port industry.”

Roughly £1.5m is generated from each cruise call from tourism related spending and port fees. Mr Williamson said people will be able to see that in their day to day lives, with taxis, hotels, restaurants, high street shops and attractions all benefitting. He added that that if the number of cruise calls continue to grow, expanding the port’s car parking, investing in new gangways and boosting its infrastructure could be on the table.

“We want the passenger experience to be even greater,” he said. “We’ve seen a huge amount of growth over a short space of time, it’ll be interesting to see what’s next around the corner.” The new cruise schedule can be found online on the port’s website.