Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Inventive technology aboard a brand new passenger ferry has been tested during her first trip to Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MV Guillaume de Normandie, operated by Brittany Ferries, sailed into Portsmouth harbour for the first time on Tuesday (April 1). Proudly flying the French in the glorious sunshine, the vessel completed ramp trials at Portsmouth International Port.

Excitement is building ahead of her first commercial sailing on Good Friday (April 18). She will become a regular fixture on the Portsmouth to Caen (Ouistreham) route - Brittany Ferries’ busiest route. Company spokesman Nigel Wonnacott said passengers are “promised a voyage of comfort and style in the years ahead”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MV Guillaume de Normandie, a new hybrid vessel operated by Brittany Ferries, visited Portsmouth for the first time as she is set for her first commercial sailing soon. | Patrick Hughes

MV Guillaume de Normandie is the second of five new ships which are set to join the fleet between 2020 and 2025, with the renewal being the largest investment Brittany Ferries has made into its flotilla. Her sister vessel Saint Malo, mooted as the "biggest hybrid ferry" to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electricity, commercially launched on February 12.

Just like Saint Malo, Guillaume de Normandie will run on a hybrid drivetrain which produces lower emissions at sea than conventional methods. She can switch to electric mode at the push of a button, so the crew can sail her around Portsmouth harbour and keep her docked with zero emissions - all while reducing noise pollution in port.

The vessel will also be able to make use of shore power charging, which is being installed at Portsmouth International Port this year. This would mean the ferry’s crew can switch off the engine entirely while docked as the onboard systems will be powered by the shore system, and batteries can be re-charged ahead of departure.

Brittany Ferries' newest vessel, the LNG-powered Saint Malo, sailing into Portsmouth International Port for sea trials - travelling past HMS Prince of Wales. | Strong Island/Brittany Ferries

What will it be like on board Guillaume de Normandie?

Mr Wonnacott said the new ferry will be “a love letter to the region that bears her name”. “That means accents of Normandy everywhere on board, a floating homage to a region steeped in history, rich in arts and culture, and renowned for its fantastic cuisine,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A myriad of new services and amenities will be present on board, including Couchette Plus lounges which are useful for school groups and similar sized parties. Café du Port, a new dining concept, will serve passengers freshly baked French pastries each morning. Normandie-based art will also don the walls.

Spacious cabins with comfortable mattresses, an exclusive C Class lounge and a vehicle garage are some of the other features that span over 10 decks. A total of 1,300 passengers can be carried at once with 220 cabins.

MV Guillaume de Normandie is set to replace her predecessor, MV Normandie, which launched in 1992.