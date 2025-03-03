The last of five brand new Brittany Ferries ships will go into service next month on the company’s most popular route.

The Guillaume de Normandie will enter service on Friday, April 18, replacing the MV Normandie on the Portsmouth to Caen route which carries over a million passengers a year. The new ship will be a LNG-electric hybrid, similar to the Saint-Malo which was added to its fleet last month.

Brittany Ferries has announced the last of its five new ships will come into service in April. | Brittany Ferries

Although similar to Saint-Malo, the Guillaume de Normandie will have it own unique interior celebrating the region of Normandy. Nigel Wonnacott, of Brittany Ferries, said: “There are some differences in the configuration and number of cabins but technologically it is the same as Saint-Malo.

“However, it will feel very different because of the interior design, while Saint-Malo was a love letter to Brittany, the design of the Guillaume de Normandie is all about celebrating and promoting the region of Normandy.”

The new ship will be a welcome change for passengers as it replaces the oldest ship in the fleet, with the MV Normandie having been launched in 1992. As well as being greener, it is also more suited to modern day travelling with wider car bays, allowing easier access for bigger cars and for those with mobility issues.

It marks the end of Brittany Ferries biggest fleet renewal programme in its history as it seeks to move away from ships that “smoke too much and drink too much”.

Nigel said: “The new ship is much more attune to the 21st century. Increasingly people want to travel on a greener form of transport and if we can provide the green ships on the channel, which we have now with these LNG electric vessels, we hope that will encourage people to consider sail rather than fly. The new breed of eco-conscious traveller is more inclined to consider a journey by sea rather than air.”

The Saint-Malo has been in service since the February 12 and customers response to it bodes well for the introduction of its sister ship next month.

Nigel said: “Saint-Malo had a tough job replacing the Bretagne, one of the most beloved vessels in the fleet. She was a tough act to follow and I think people were worried it would be a bit pedestrian but the reaction we have had so far is that she is a worthy successor.”