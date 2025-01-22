Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brand new ferry services will soon be running between Portsmouth and Jersey after a long term contract was secured.

MV Stena Vinga, operated by DFDS, will be carrying passengers and freight to and from the Channel Island after being awarded a 20-year contract. The first sailing from Portsmouth International Port will take place on Friday, March 28, with a full timetable being listed on the DFDS website.

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said the Jersey government awarded the operator the lifeline route to the mainland, replacing Condor Ferries. He added: “We are in discussion with DFDS over a long-term contract for this service. Securing long-term contracts with customers is significant for us as a local authority owned port because it provides financial stability for the council towards essential services.”

Condor Ferries - who currently hold the rights to the Guernsey route on a 15-year deal - was the previous operator that ran the services to and from Jersey. It’s the first time in several years that Portsmouth port, owned by the local authority, has signed a long term agreement for transport services. Crossings are also planned between the Channel Island and Poole in April.

With DFDS is taking on an existing service, the long-term deal is an economically stabilising one for the port. There is also a possibility for new operations for the crossings to Jersey. Cllr Pitt added: “Demonstrated by our 20-year contract with Brittany Ferries, we pride ourselves on our partnerships with customers. In addition to welcoming DFDS there is the growth of cruise, which demonstrates the importance of Portsmouth as a major port, attracting the most well-known brands in the ferry and cruise industry.”

DFDS were approached for comment regarding the crossings. A statement on its website said: “We’re now pleased to share our schedules for our routes between Jersey and the UK, ensuring consistent and reliable connectivity for local islanders and visitors. We are in the process of finalising the schedules between Jersey and St. Malo, France.”