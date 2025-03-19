New Portsmouth to Jersey DFDS ferry service won't run on Sundays as transport company addresses cuts
Passengers will have to find alternate days to travel to the Channel Island following an announcement from the new operator DFDS. The Danish shipping company was awarded the contract for the route long held by Brittany/Condor Ferries - with the first sailing under the new regime scheduled for March 28.
When asked why ferries will no longer sail on Sundays, a DFDS spokesperson said: “DFDS has made minor amendments to its schedules following discussions with freight and tourism sectors in Jersey, standardising the departure times to and from Portsmouth for life-line freight and improving connections with St. Malo.
“As a result, there have been adjustments to our sailing times and where possible, these have been kept to within an hour of the original departure time. We are in the process of contacting all affected customers offering them the opportunity to move their booking to another, date free of charge, or offering them a full refund should they choose to cancel. We do not anticipate making regular amendments to our schedules, but our priority is to implement a service that is both reliable and robust, and one which best serves the requirements of the wider community.”
Controversy has failed to subside about the new service. A war of words between Brittany/Condor Ferries, the Jersey Government and DFDS overshadowed much of the process, with both businesses weighing in over who should operate the Channel Island route. Accusations of favouritism and legal challenges proceeded.
Jersey’s minister for sustainable economic development, Kirsten Morel - who was heavily involved in the bidding process for the crossings - said there was no preferential treatment over the bidding process. The long-term deal signed between DFDS and Portsmouth International Port involves freight and passenger services. Crossings will also be made from Poole in Dorset. The current Brittany/Condor Ferries contract expires on Sunday (March 23).
The Jersey government have been approached for comment about the loss in services.
