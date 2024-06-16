Northern Lights: Fred Olsen offering Aurora Borealis cruises to Portugal, Norway and Spain from Portsmouth
Fred Olsen cruises is carrying out a summer sale for voyages setting off from the city in November and December. This includes packages to visit Spain, Portugal and Norway.
Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “There is now more value than ever in choosing a cruise as your next getaway. While general holiday prices are increasing, cruising with Fred Olsen offers a wide range of features in one package – comfortable accommodation, delicious food, captivating entertainment and expertly crafted itineraries – with all the little details taken care of.
“When you cruise with us, you’ll enjoy a warm and friendly atmosphere and the feeling of being on a real ship, close to the sea. We carefully craft our on-board experience, just as we take great care when designing our itineraries to ensure they visit beautiful, interesting destinations at the best times of year and include the most imaginative, scenic sailing routes, some of which are only accessible on smaller ships.”
Many packages on offer for Portsmouth residents have been discounted for the summer. This includes the Borealis’ 14-night “Winter warmth in the Canaries’ cruise”, which leaves Portsmouth International Port on November 23. Holidaymakers will get chance to visit NESCO-listed Laurisilva Forest in Madeira, La Gomera’s Garajonay National Park and other exotic locations.
The trip goes to Funchal in Madeira, Santa Cruz De La Palma, San Sebastian De La Gomera, Santa Cruz De Tenerife and Arrecife in the Canary Islands, Lisbon in Portugal and other parts of the country. Prices have been discounted to a starting £1,199 per person. A similar getaway celebrating Christmas Day and New Year is also planned, with prices starting at £2,399 per person.
If you fancy seeing Aurora Borealis again, which was seen over Portsmouth and the south of England last month, Fred Olsen is also offering a special trip to Norway. Guests can see Ålesund, Torghatten, travel near the Arctic Circle and Tromsø, before visiting Alta, Sortland and Bergen before returning to Portsmouth. Prices start from £1,399 per person.
