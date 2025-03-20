Portsmouth International Port hosts an array of ferry services and cruise calls so passengers can take trips across Europe and elsewhere. From other parts of the British Isles and sun-seeking hotspots in the Mediterranean to gorgeous cities in Scandinavia and the Baltic, there is a large and ever-growing amount of choice.

Head of cruise and ferry Andrew Williamson said: “Portsmouth’s location on the south coast is a gateway to main shipping channels and, paired with direct motorway access, makes us the ideal port for guests to set sail for destinations as far as the Caribbean and beyond. Our regular cruise customers (Saga, Fred Olsen, Virgin Voyages) run itineraries across Europe, while ferry services from Brittany Ferries and DFDS offer a direct route to northern France, Spain and the Channel Islands.

“The increase in cruise and ferry customers also directly benefits local tourism, with passengers spending money in the city pre and post stay. Transit calls, where Portsmouth is a stop off destination on cruise itineraries, bring substantial spend to the city as guests choose to stay local and visit the many brilliant attractions direct on our doorstep.”

The port’s growth was highlighted during Tourism Week this week. Since 2019, the number of visitors from cruise ships has grown by 115 per cent. A total of 29,480 passengers visited the city via cruise ships in 2024, with 89 cruise calls being organised.

This year will see a record number of luxury ships visit the city, meaning passengers will have a broader choice of where their journey can take them. Mr Williamson added: “We’ve got some amazing attractions in the city, so it makes Portsmouth a popular destination for cruise lines.

“We wouldn’t be doing all of this if it wasn’t for our passengers, and the feedback we’ve been getting on our social media has been phenomenal. The welcome in the city makes our cruise guests want to come back, and the cruise lines believe this as well.”