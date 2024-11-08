The summer cruise season in Portsmouth has been hailed as a major success in boosting the city’s tourism industry.

Portsmouth International Port, owned by the council, has overseen its busiest travel calendar yet with holidaymakers touring the city and going on luxurious ships to far-flung destinations. Established brands including Virgin Voyages have been among the many visitors this summer, bringing in an estimated £1.5m into the local economy with each call.

Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at the port, said: “We’re delighted with how well this year has gone for the port, as we come to the end of one of our busiest seasons yet for cruise. It’s been a memorable summer with inaugural calls from AIDA, Viking, Virgin Voyages and Ambassador cruise lines further establishing our relationship with global brands – many of which are now making Portsmouth their UK home port.”

Resilient Lady, operated by Virgin Voyages, sailing past Portsmouth during Victorious Festival, with an illuminated messages "Pompey" seen by festival-goers. | Contributed

A carbon-neutral ferry terminal was launched last year to boost the number of ships which the port can accommodate. Striking cruise ships will continue to call into the city this winter, with Fred Olsen operating trips for people to see the Northern Lights in the Baltic Sea. Long-running visitor Saga cruises will also run regular calls before the new year.

Mr Williamson added: “Our new passenger terminal has also completed its first year, handling tens of thousands of guests who have benefited from our premium cruise offering. 2025 is set to be even bigger and better, and we’re looking forward to welcoming a host of new visitors to Portsmouth.”

The final call of the summer season took place on October 31. MS Sirena, a gorgeous ship operated by Oceania, stopped off as part of a 11-night voyage around the British Isles. Bringing in just under 600 guests, the cruise call also coincided with the trial of a new service to take holidaymakers around the city.

A shuttle service operated by Hovertravel was a complimentary service which allowed people to get around the city easier. It runs directly from the quayside and stops at historic monuments and other areas of the city. Neil Chapman, managing director at Hovertravel said: “We are delighted to be part of Portsmouth’s offering to cruise customers, working with Portsmouth International Port and the cruise ambassadors to showcase what is unique about this amazing coastal city.

Neil Chapman, managing director at Hovertravel, and Portsmouth City Council leader, Steve Pitt. A new shuttle service was trialled at the port to take tourists from cruise ships around the city. | Contributed

“Having been an integral part of the local community for almost six decades, we are keen to attract cruise passengers who visit from around the globe with the world’s only hovercraft flight experience by providing an exciting and memorable excursion. We can guarantee the warmest of welcomes to anyone alighting at the ports complimentary shuttle service stop outside our Southsea terminal.”

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said: “As a council-owned port, it is important that the benefits of cruise are shared across the whole city. The port has worked closely with Visit Portsmouth and our tourism partners to ensure the increase in cruise calls is also reflected in visitor numbers to our world-class attractions, and promoting Portsmouth as a destination for itineraries.

“One of the brilliant things about Portsmouth is that we have so much on offer right on our doorstep. The shuttle service provides an option for guests choosing not to take organised shore excursions and explore the wider city, including the hover port and The D-Day Story in Southsea, Old Portsmouth, the city centre and Gunwharf.”