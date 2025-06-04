A “six-star exclusive” luxury cruise ship has visited Portsmouth for the first time - bringing holidaymakers from across the globe.

MV Seabourn Sojourn, operated by the Seabourn Cruise Line, sailed into Portsmouth International Port last Friday (May 30). Spectacular drone footage was captured of the Distinguished guests were invited on board for the traditional plaque exchange ceremony to mark the vessel’s maiden visit.

"Six-star exclusive" cruise ship Seabourn Sojourn sailing into Portsmouth International Port for the first time on May 30. | Portsmouth International Port

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Dianna Carruthers, presented the honour to ship’s captain Stig Betten and hotel director Roland Nema.

“It was great to visit the port on Friday morning and welcome guests from Seabourn Sojourn as they arrived in Portsmouth for the first time,” the Lord Mayor said. “The six-star exclusive cruise ship brings in passengers from as far as Australia and the US, who spent the day in the city.

“Our brilliant cruise ambassadors were also on the quayside helping the guests to plan their day. I spoke to many guests who were excited to visit Gunwharf, Charles Dickens birthplace and the D-Day Story to explore Portsmouth’s history. Portsmouth International Port is owned by the city council, so the port’s success is the city’s success. All profits go straight back into funding vital services for residents.”

Seabourn Sojourn

Sojourn is the flagship of the Seabourn company and began her career in 2010. She is 650ft long and has the capacity to carry 458 guests across its 11 decks and 229 suites. The ship promises to take passengers around the world in sumptuous comfort - boasting Veranda suites with stunning views of the ocean.

Sojourn is complete with a card room, two whirlpool spas, cosmopolitan bar, a range of dining and restaurants, fitness centre, large swimming pool, a shaded canopy called The Retreat, sky bar, sun terrace and other amenities.

Guests can throw themselves into a wealth of activities, from a Marina Day where passengers can try and range of water sports, and its famous “Caviar in the Surf” event where holidaymakers are treated to a BBQ with iced champagne and caviar.