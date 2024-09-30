Resilient Lady: Mammoth Virgin Voyages cruise ship leaves Portsmouth for last time this summer season
Resilient Lady, operated by Virgin Voyages, sailed from Portsmouth International Port on her last sailing of the city summer season. Over 25,000 passengers travelled from Portsmouth to Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Spain and Morocco. Each cruise call generates £1.5m, with much of the money being passed on to local authority projects.
Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “Every cruise call to the port is highly valued and a great boost to the city. I know a lot of our residents have been lucky enough to enjoy Resilient Lady's voyages from Portsmouth to Europe this summer, and her sailings are always an impressive sight in the harbour.
“We've been investing in the port over the last few years and the strong relationship we have built with international cruise brands is bringing regular business into the city. We are proud that Virgin Voyages see Portsmouth as their home and look forward to welcoming them back in the future and providing shore side electrical power to 'plug in' their ships when they return in 2025. The port's success is the city's success, and we are proud to be the UK’s most successful local authority owned, which is also gaining global recognition.”
The 278m long ship also made a lasting impression during her first departure, sailing past Portsmouth's iconic Victorious Festival with a blue 'Pompey' illuminated on the side of the vessel. She is the third Virgin cruise ship, with sister ships Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady making calls to the city. Resilient Lady weighs 110,000 tonnes and can carry up to 2,762 sailors, housing them in 1,404 luxury cabins and suites.
Amenities on board include a spa, restaurants, bars, live performance area, nightclub, casino, private karaoke bar, champagne lounge, swimming pool, aquatics bar, market style food hall, sports area, VIP rooftop bar, jogging track, fitness area and much more across 17 decks. The series of calls to Portsmouth included a celebratory voyage to mark the 50th anniversary of Virgin, along with a special comedy cruise headlined by Russell Howard.
James Ralls, director of Victorious Events said: “The Virgin sail past was an amazing moment and gave over 60,000 festival-goers a really special Portsmouth experience. It highlighted the festival's unique seafront location, which sets us apart from others and topped off a brilliant day for the city.”
