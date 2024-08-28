Resilient Lady has joined Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady and she has caused quite a stir in the city. She initially arrived in Portsmouth on August 23 before setting off for Amsterdam for four nights. On her departure, she made a splash as she sailed past Victorious Festival with the word ‘Pompey’ in lights on her side.

She has since made a quick stop off back in the city before heading on another adventure to Zeebrugge– she departed yesterday (August 27).

Shane Riley, vice president of UK and International Sales at Virgin Voyages, said: “We’re back in British waters once again, this time with a variety of short cultural stints and sunny adventure sailings to help Sailors escape the British weather. We first set sail from Portsmouth on our maiden voyage back in 2021, so we’re delighted to return this September and October.”

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council said: “We’re so pleased Virgin Voyages is coming back for a third time with the incredible Resilient Lady. We’re also proud to be the first – and only – port in the world to have welcomed all three Virgin Voyages ships. As a council-owned port this has huge economic significance for the city, and with our aim to be the first port of call for luxury, boutique and expedition cruise lines in the UK, we look forward to welcoming the award-winning cruise ship to her new home.”

Take a tour of Resilient Lady – In 18 sensational pictures:

