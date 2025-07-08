A lavish superyacht associated with a famous brand has sailed into Portsmouth in the glorious sunshine.

Ritz-Calrton’s MS Ilma made her way into Portsmouth International Port for the first time this morning (July 8). Nearly 400 passengers enjoyed exploring the city and elsewhere, with the cruise ship making her first foray into UK waters.

Luxury Ritz-Carlton superyacht MS Ilma sails into Portsmouth for the first time ahead of a cruise around the British Isles.

Andrew Williamson, the port’s head of cruise and ferry, said: “It's been fantastic to host Ritz Carlton at the port and celebrate their first visit to UK shores, on a beautiful sunny day in Portsmouth. Ilma sailed in this morning with 386 guests, who we are proud to have welcomed today.

“The Captain also informed us that many of the guests have plans to spend a couple of days in the city. This ultra-luxury brand is part of the Ritz Carlton group and is at the high-end of our boutique cruise offering. The ship runs on cleaner LNG fuel (liquefied natural gas), making it our first LNG cruise ship. Ilma is also shore power ready, meaning she will be able to plug in to our new shore power system which will be completed later this year."

What is onboard the ship?

MS Ilma is starting her first ever British cruise. Setting off at 7pm this evening, she is bound for a nine-night voyage around the British Isles - heading to Holyhead. She is set to return to Portsmouth next year.

The vessel is 241m long and weighs 46,750 gross tonnage - capable of carrying 448 passengers. She boasts various luxury suites, six different dining options from fine cuisine to room service, marina and terrace, spa, swimming pool, boutique, fitness studio, beach house, and other amenities. She has two sister ships, Evrima and Luminara.

Ritz-Carlton is most synonymous for it range of luxury hotels and resorts. They began as a Swiss hotelier before expanding into North America and across the world - including the swanky Ritz hotel in Mayfair, London.