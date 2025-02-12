Saint-Malo, operated by Brittany Ferries, will sail from Portsmouth International Port and become a regular fixture in the city for years to come. The new 194m long commercial vessel, which is due to replace the beloved MV Bretagne, is the latest LNG-electric ship to be built for the Brittany Ferries fleet.

At the push of a button, she can run entirely on battery power, liquefied natural gas (LNG), or operate like a hybrid car. Saint-Malo boasts several amenities including including a more spacious car deck, wider interior spaces, more comfortable beds, allergy free rooms, luxury cabins with exclusive access outside areas, dining experiences and lounges, the Le Jardin restaurant which primarily serves dishes from vegetables grown on stakeholder farms, and more.

Some of the most striking areas include the C Club Lounge and La Plage sitting area. Luxury Admiral Cabins are also on offer for guests to travel on their holidays in comfort. The ship’s ten decks can host 1,290 passengers across 387 cabins.

Saint-Malo is part of a push by Brittany Ferries to move to a net-zero fleet. Technical director Frederic Pouget said: “This vessel is the biggest vessel to operate in full hybrid mode in the Channel, with the full power of 12MW. We can adjust everything to have the best efficiency with emissions.

“There is more or less no vibration or noise. We left Portsmouth on just electricity and it was a fantastic experience. We are going forward step by step, and we’ll advance over the next few years.” The News joined loyal customers, local dignitaries, politicians and port officials for guided tours of the ship.

Visitors were given exclusive access to the bridge, engine room, C Club Lounge and other parts of the ferry. Here is what the new hybrid ship Saint-Malo looks like on the inside. Further details can be found online.

