A luxury cruise ship is set to return to Portsmouth after a successful summer season by her sister vessel.

Scarlet Lady is due to return to the city in August 2025 after previously calling at Portsmouth International Port in 2022. She conducted a Summer Soiree of calls, transport passengers to various destinations.

The enormous 110,000 gross tonnage ship sailed for New York after conducting her first sailings to and from the city. A thank you message said at the time: “You’ve welcomed us to your home and you will forever have a place in our heart. We couldn’t be more grateful for your support as we sailed for the first time.

Cruise ship Scarlet Lady will return to Portsmouth following her successful visits in 2021. She will follow in the footsteps of Resilient Lady and Valiant Lady. | Habibur Rahman

“You have an incredible history. Thousands of sailors have seen the world after sailing from this port and come back with tall tales to tell. We’ve added thousands more to those that had epic experiences and journeys of a lifetime that all started right here from your home.”

Over 25,000 passengers travelled on Scarlet Lady’s sister ship, Resilient Lady, during her sailings this summer. She brought holiday makers to Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Spain and Morocco, bringing £1.5m to the local economy on each call. The port is owned by Portsmouth City Council, with some of the money going towards local authority projects.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, said: "Every cruise call to the port is highly valued and a great boost to the city. I know a lot of our residents have been lucky enough to enjoy Resilient Lady's voyages from Portsmouth to Europe this summer, and her sailings are always an impressive sight in the harbour. We've been investing in the port over the last few years and the strong relationship we have built with international cruise brands is bringing regular business into the city.

“We are proud that Virgin Voyages see Portsmouth as their home and look forward to welcoming them back in the future and providing shore side electrical power to 'plug in' their ships when they return in 2025. The port's success is the city's success, and we are proud to be the UK’s most successful local authority owned, which is also gaining global recognition."