History enthusiasts and passionate sailors will now get chance to travel on a Spanish Galleon that has visited Portsmouth.

The Galeón Andalucía is currently on its way to the city and is expected to arrive this evening. She will be docked at Gunwharf Quays from tomorrow (July 31) until August 4.

The replica Spanish Galleon, Galeón Andalucía, is due to visit Portsmouth and is offering people the chance to step onboard. She will be docked at Gunwharf Quays. | Contributed

Operator Fundación Nao Victoria said: “The Galeón Andalucía is a unique replica of the Spanish galleons that departed from the Andalusian coasts and, between the 16th and 18th centuries, sailed the Atlantic, navigated the Caribbean and American coasts, and covered the vast Pacific route, connecting and communicating the world. It is an impressive 55-meter-long ship with six decks, made from iroko and pine wood, and nearly 1,000 square meters of sail area across its seven sails. It was built in Punta Umbría (Huelva) with meticulous historical accuracy.”

Galeón Andalucía will be open to the public while in the Solent. Her young crew will give historic talks to teach people about the tales from their own voyages, and those in the past. Visitors will get chance to explore the decks and learn about the history of such vessels. Portsmouth is one stop on the ship’s grand tour of Europe, where she will stop at other ports in the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The team will sail the galleon to major international festivals and events. Fundación Nao Victoria described Galeón Andalucía as “an authentic and unique floating museum of Andalusian maritime heritage”. She has already sailed over 100,000 nautical miles, visiting destinations in four continents including London, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, New York, and Quebec.

Visits take place between 10am and 8.30pm on the planned dates. Tickets cost £12 for adults and £6 for children aged between five and 10-years-old. Under-fives can go free with an adult, with family tickets available for £30. They can be purchased on the ship, or be booked online here.