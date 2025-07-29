A huge cruise ship famous for its party atmosphere has returned to Portsmouth for the first time in four years.

Scarlet Lady sailed to Portsmouth International Port on Sunday (July 27). A small crowd of well-wishers gathered at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to welcome the 110,000 tonne vessel back to the city.

Virgin Voyages cruise ship Scarlet Lady making her return to Portsmouth after four years away. | Portsmouth International Port

Portsmouth City Council leader, councillor Steve Pitt, said it’s fantastic for the city to be in the spotlight for cruise travel, with Virgin Voyages’ newest ship - Brilliant Lady - due to arrive next month. “It is always exciting to see cruise lines return to Portsmouth,” he added.

“This call from Scarlet Lady marks four years since the Virgin Voyages brand first launched from the city. Since then, our council-owned port has become the UK home for their ships, which has seen over 72,000 passengers travel through Portsmouth.

“When their newest ship, Brilliant Lady, arrives in August, Portsmouth will become the first port in the world to welcome the complete Virgin Voyages fleet. For residents, having the city as the backdrop to these familiar brands is a great recognition of Portsmouth as a destination, and the economic boost it brings.”

The luxury Virgin Voyages cruise ship Scarlet Lady on her visit to Portsmouth after four years away. | Portsmouth International Port

Scarlet Lady was last in Portsmouth in 2021, the first of Virgin Voyages’ fleet of cruise ships. They take guests around the world to stunning locations such as the Caribbean, various American cities including New York, Lose Angeles and Miami, and elsewhere.

She is complete with 1,404 suites and cabins, over a dozen different eateries, bars, nightclubs, live venues, shops, fitness centres, gyms, sports area, cafes, swimming pool, casino, saunas, jacuzzies and a whole host of other amenities across 17 decks. This latest visit is among the record 94 scheduled cruise calls for 2025, with each generating around £1.5m for the local economy.

To see the full list of cruise ships due to visit the city, visit the port website.