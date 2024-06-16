Star Legend, operated by Windstar Cruises, docked at Portsmouth International Port on Friday. The 159m long vessel was carrying primarily American tourists on a voyage across Europe, with many guests cycling across the city after being greeted by volunteers at Visit Portsmouth.

NOW READ: Exclusive tour of Star Legend boutique cruise ship

The News were invited on a tour of the ship, which can carry up to 312 guests. Windstar Cruises operates two other Star-class ships, Star Breeze and Star Pride. Head of sales Augustus Lonsdale said they try and offer customers a “private yacht style experience” with cruise infrastructure.

Restaurants with exclusive dining are on offer alongside different bars, Compass Rose lounge, yacht club cafe and library and boutique shops. Sun-seekers can make use of the swimming pool and whirlpool, water sports platform where people can jump into the sea on hot days, a spa with heated seats and sauna.

Here are various pictures of what the cruise ship looks like.

1 . Star Legend Explore the inside of Star Legend, a luxurious cruise ship operated by Windstar Cruises. Pictured - The Compass Lounge Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . Star Legend Explore the inside of Star Legend, a luxurious cruise ship operated by Windstar Cruises. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Star Legend Explore the inside of Star Legend, a luxurious cruise ship operated by Windstar Cruises. Pictured is the entertainment area. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales