Star Legend, operated by Windstar Cruises, docked at Portsmouth International Port on Friday. The 159m long vessel was carrying primarily American tourists on a voyage across Europe, with many guests cycling across the city after being greeted by volunteers at Visit Portsmouth.
The News were invited on a tour of the ship, which can carry up to 312 guests. Windstar Cruises operates two other Star-class ships, Star Breeze and Star Pride. Head of sales Augustus Lonsdale said they try and offer customers a “private yacht style experience” with cruise infrastructure.
Restaurants with exclusive dining are on offer alongside different bars, Compass Rose lounge, yacht club cafe and library and boutique shops. Sun-seekers can make use of the swimming pool and whirlpool, water sports platform where people can jump into the sea on hot days, a spa with heated seats and sauna.
Here are various pictures of what the cruise ship looks like.