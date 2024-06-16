Star Legend: Look inside beautiful cruise ship with swimming pool, spa, sauna and bars on Portsmouth visit

By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jun 2024, 14:51 BST
A stunning cruise ship complete with a swimming pool, sauna and spa visited Portsmouth for the first time this week.

Star Legend, operated by Windstar Cruises, docked at Portsmouth International Port on Friday. The 159m long vessel was carrying primarily American tourists on a voyage across Europe, with many guests cycling across the city after being greeted by volunteers at Visit Portsmouth.

The News were invited on a tour of the ship, which can carry up to 312 guests. Windstar Cruises operates two other Star-class ships, Star Breeze and Star Pride. Head of sales Augustus Lonsdale said they try and offer customers a “private yacht style experience” with cruise infrastructure.

Restaurants with exclusive dining are on offer alongside different bars, Compass Rose lounge, yacht club cafe and library and boutique shops. Sun-seekers can make use of the swimming pool and whirlpool, water sports platform where people can jump into the sea on hot days, a spa with heated seats and sauna.

Here are various pictures of what the cruise ship looks like.

Pictured - The Compass Lounge

Pictured - The Compass Lounge Photo: Habibur Rahman

Explore the inside of Star Legend, a luxurious cruise ship operated by Windstar Cruises.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Pictured is the entertainment area.

Pictured is the entertainment area. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Pictured is the outdoor swimming pool.

Pictured is the outdoor swimming pool. Photo: Habibur Rahman

