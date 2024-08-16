Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excited holidaymakers will be stopping off in Portsmouth this weekend on a cruise ship complete with a heated swimming pool and luxury cabins.

Vasco Da Gama, operated by Nicko Cruises, will be calling at Portsmouth International Port on Sunday (August 18) at 9am. The 219 metre long vessel is on an expedition around the British Isles.

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said tourists will enjoy everything the city had to offer. “We’re looking forward to welcoming Nicko Cruises, Vasco da Gama, back to Portsmouth this weekend as part of their round-trip to the British Isles,” he added.

Vasco Da Gama (foreground) will be sailing into Portsmouth International Port this weekend as part of a tour around the British Isles. | Paul Kane/Getty Images

“The small luxury German brand has become a frequent caller to the port, warmly welcomed by our Shaping Portsmouth cruise ambassadors, many of who speak multiple languages, helping them plan their day. The port’s complimentary shuttle bus covers both the historic and modern areas of the city, with the recently added stop on Clarence Pier increasing footfall for Hovertravel and seaside businesses.”

Vasco Da Gama can carry up to 1,000 passengers and 550 crew members. She is complete with a sports lounge, seven bars, two pools, a beauty salon, massage room, Tepidarium, fitness centre, various suites, atrium, study, kids play area and other amenities.

Passengers are able to enjoy the heated swimming pool in the Lido deck all year round, regardless of the weather. Residents who want to see the cruise ship are advised to travel to The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth before 9am, with updated timings being released on the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements over the weekend. Portsmouth International Port has been pushing for more luxury cruise ships to call into the city, with roughly £1.5m being generated for the city by each visit.