Holidaymakers who enjoyed a wonderful trip to Portsmouth waved goodbye to the city after a stunning cruise ship visited over the weekend.

Vasco Da Gama, operated by Nicko Cruises, called in to Portsmouth International Port yesterday morning (August 18). She left later that evening and was seen sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth.

Vasco Da Gama sailing from Portsmouth on August 18 after calling into the port as part of a cruise along the British Isles. | The News

Residents waved at passengers who lined up on deck to see the city again before continuing on their tour of the British Isles. Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt previously said: “The small luxury German brand has become a frequent caller to the port, warmly welcomed by our Shaping Portsmouth cruise ambassadors, many of who speak multiple languages, helping them plan their day.

“The port’s complimentary shuttle bus covers both the historic and modern areas of the city, with the recently added stop on Clarence Pier increasing footfall for Hovertravel and seaside businesses.” Vasco Da Gama has all sort of amenities to luxury aboard ship. These include a sports lounge, seven bars, two pools, a beauty salon, massage room, Tepidarium, fitness centre, various suites, atrium, study, kids play area and other features.

Passengers can also enjoy the heated swimming pool in the Lido deck all year round, regardless of the weather. Vasco Da Gama can carry up to 1,000 passengers and 550 crew members. Portsmouth International Port has been pushing for more small to medium sized luxury cruise ships to call into the city. Each visit is worth roughly £1.5m.