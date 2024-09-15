The Virgin Voyages vessel Resilient Lady sailed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth yesterday afternoon (September 14). Clusters of people gathered to take pictures and video of the vessel as she departed.

Passengers will be enjoying a comedy cruise for the ages, headlined by comedian Russell Howard. The Virgin Voyages brand launched in 2021 at the Portsmouth International Port as it welcomed its first cruise ship, Scarlet Lady.

Resilient Lady, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady take holidaymakers to locations such as the Greek Islands, Amsterdam and elsewhere. Shane Riley, vice president of UK and International Sales at Virgin Voyages, said: “We’re back in British waters once again, this time with a variety of short cultural stints and sunny adventure sailings to help Sailors escape the British weather. We first set sail from Portsmouth on our maiden voyage back in 2021, so we’re delighted to return this September and October.”

Luxury is the main aim of Resilient Lady. She is complete with a tattoo studio, a theatre, swimming pools, spas, multiple restaurants and immersive experiences. You can see a video tour of the ship here.

