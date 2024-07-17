This video More videos

Chilling footage (click to watch above) captures a knife-wielding thug prowling the streets for victims during a robbing spree.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows Seye Djli, 24, creeping up to a man who was walking through a park late at night. The terrified victim was chased by Djli who threatened him with a knife before the man threw him his phone. Another person is also seen sprinting away from the scene as Djli casually walks away (click on the video above).

Leicester Police

The serial robber stole five mobile phones, a bank card and a knife by threatening victims with a blade. Djli was caught just 24 hours later after several victims tracked their phones which led police to Bede Park, in Leicester. Officers found Djli in the park and when they searched him they discovered five mobile phones, a bank card and a knife. Cops searched his home in Cambridge Street in the city, where they discovered two more stolen phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Djli admitted six counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and two counts of possession of a bladed weapon. On Friday he was jailed for four years at Leicester Crown Court.