CCTV captures terrifying near misses at level crossing as Network Rail issues safety plea
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The video, which is over a minute long, shows cyclists, dog walkers, teenagers, and pedestrians, using the level crossing just seconds before a high-speed train comes whizzing by.
It’s prompted a closure of the level crossing and a safety review as Network Rail bosses work out how to prevent future incidents.
Stuart Tautz, Operations Risk Advisor for Network Rail said after the latest incidents in Sussex: “We take seriously our responsibility to educate people on using the railway safely. We’ve already spoken to schools about the dangers of not using this level crossing properly, because we need to get the message out there that level crossings just aren’t safe places to play or mess around on.
“The risk of being electrocuted is much greater than you may think, and so we’re urgently getting the message out to children and their parents that there is a risk to life.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.