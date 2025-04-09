Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shocking new video shows pedestrians dodging death by seconds while abusing a level crossing, as rail bosses issued a fresh safety warning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video, which is over a minute long, shows cyclists, dog walkers, teenagers, and pedestrians, using the level crossing just seconds before a high-speed train comes whizzing by.

It’s prompted a closure of the level crossing and a safety review as Network Rail bosses work out how to prevent future incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Tautz, Operations Risk Advisor for Network Rail said after the latest incidents in Sussex: “We take seriously our responsibility to educate people on using the railway safely. We’ve already spoken to schools about the dangers of not using this level crossing properly, because we need to get the message out there that level crossings just aren’t safe places to play or mess around on.

“The risk of being electrocuted is much greater than you may think, and so we’re urgently getting the message out to children and their parents that there is a risk to life.”