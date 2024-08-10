This video More videos

Watch the funny footage of lions at a zoo finding a hidden camera and running off with it, filming themselves as they stare into the camera and yawn over it - showing a full mouth of teeth.

A hilarious video shows lions at a zoo finding a hidden camera and running off with it.

In the footage, one of the African lions is seen turning the camera with its paw and looking into it from above. In another segment, a lion comes close to the camera and sniffs it, with the lions also licking the camera. They continue to walk around next to the camera seemingly unbothered by it, before one of the lions takes the camera and runs across the grass - recording just its feet and the ground.

Lying down on the grass, a lion turns the camera around, as though the animal is attempting to film itself. We get an incredible view of a lion, when one manages to sit the camera the right way up, capturing a full shot of the creature relaxing on the grass. In another clip, we see a lion standing on a rock looking into the distance, and one lion's full mouth of teeth as it yawns!

Lion records itself on hidden camera. | Oregon Zoo

Posting the footage to YouTube on August 5, Oregon Zoo wrote: “Picture purrfect. With the help of care staff, we hid a special camera in the lion habitat last week. It didn't stay hidden for long!”