Watch CCTV of the moment a “dangerous” robber pointed an imitation gun in a shop during a crime spree.

Westley Brimble, 44, has been described by police as “a dangerous man who should be kept off our streets.”

Luton Crown Court heard how during a 26-hour crime spree in April this year Brimble used an imitation firearm to threaten staff and steal money and cigarettes.

Brimble’s crime spree started when he attacked a bookmaker's shop in Hill Rise Road in Luton on the afternoon of Friday April 5.

During the robbery Brimble handed a note to staff which read: “Listen. Do not make a noise. Fill this bag with money. I have a gun”, before escaping with £230 in cash.

Later that evening Brimble travelled to Bedford where he broke into a hotel on Shakespeare Road, causing considerable damage.

At 2.10am the following day Brimble went to a fast-food restaurant on Goldington Road, also in Bedford, pulling an imitation gun from his jacket and demanding money.

However, he fled the premises empty-handed after the manager locked himself in his office.

Later on Saturday April 6, Brimble’s crime spree continued when he entered a food store at Walnut Tree in Milton Keynes.

He then travelled to Dunstable, raiding a food shop in Westfield Road, threatening a shop assistant, and escaping with money and cigarettes.

Brimble was arrested shortly after this raid when police identified his vehicle, finding an imitation firearm in the centre console.

Brimble, of Wauluds Bank Drive, admitted three counts of robbery, one attempted robbery and one charge of criminal damage, and was also convicted of four charges of possession of an imitation firearm.

Speaking about the case Detective Sergeant Jordan Lancaster of Bedfordshire Police said: “This sentence shows the judge felt Brimble was a dangerous man who should be kept off the streets.

“He made shop workers who were just doing their jobs fear for their lives.

“I am proud of the team that put these cases together and secured this conviction.

“We know that street crime is a continuing concern for local residents and we will continue to work tirelessly to put people like Brimble behind bars.”