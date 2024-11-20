Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV caught the moment a thief made off with a giant 20ft inflatable Santa from a lovingly-created charity Christmas lights display.

It was only a few days ago - on Friday evening - that a cheering crowd gathered for the annual Condor Grove, Blackpool, Christmas Lights switch-on.

Dad-of-four Dean Thomas and his brother-in-law Ashley Forward, who lives opposite, stage the dazzling festive lights display each year and neighbours love it.

This year there was live music from teenage band 8 Fifteen and a festive atmosphere as the lovely, illuminated festive figures were all lit up, with funds collected from a raffle going towards the North West Air Ambulance charity.

Stolen - the giant 20ft Santa taken from Dean Thomas' Condor Grove garden. | National World

But the joy has turned sour for Dean after the callous thief went into his front garden on November 17, at just after 11.20pm, and attempted to steal one of the smaller festive displays.

Some of the little carol figures ended up broken and the intruder then managed to make off with the 20ft Santa.

Dean Thomas says his choldren have been saddened after Santa was stolen from their garden. | Third party

The culprit was then seen on CCTV bundling the figure into the back of a waiting car which was quickly driven off.

Dean, a school caretaker at St Annes school AKS, told the Blackpool Gazette: “I do this every year to cheer everyone up and a lot of time and effort goes into it.

“I’ve been collecting and staging this for 11 years and it seems like every year someone has come along and done something - last year they smashed some lights.

“My children are devastated about Santa being stolen - he was their favourite and some of them are in tears.

“We just want our Santa back.

“It would cost me around £800 to get another one, which obviously isn’t cheap.

“I’m so upset about this that I feel like switching them off for good.

“This will be my last year of doing this - they’ve spoiled it for everyone else.”

Dean and wife Rachel have been consoling the upset older children - Ella (seven) and Ava (four). They also have Noah, who is nearly three and two year old Leo.

Anyone with information can contact the police, quoting crime reference number 04/190839/24.