Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adolescence will be made available for ‘all secondary schools’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adolescence to be shown in schools, it has been announced.

Netflix has made the show available to ‘all secondaries’.

But a charity calls for ‘broader efforts’ to tackle the issues raised in the show.

Netflix’s Adolescence will be made available to ‘all secondary schools’, the streaming service has announced. Resources to help teachers and parents navigate conversations sparked by the show are also being produced.

The hit show has got the nation talking since it debuted on the streaming service earlier this month. Even the Prime Minister Keir Starmer has weighed in on it and the topics raised by the series - although we may be taking the wrong lessons from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calls had been made about making the show available in schools and Netflix have now answered them. Here’s all you need to know:

Netflix makes Adolescence available in schools

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence. Picture: Netflix © 2024

A spokesperson for Netflix said: “From today we are making Adolescence available to all secondary schools across the UK through Into Film+.

“Additionally, healthy relationships charity Tender will produce guides and resources for teachers, parents and carers to help navigate conversations around the series.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the Government took part in a roundtable discussion with creators of the show as well as UK charities. Amy O’Connor, Global Lead, Policy & Advocacy at Movember, said: "Making Adolescence free for schools is a positive step, but it must be accompanied by broader efforts to address the issues young men face.

“We need to ensure they have access to resources that promote healthy masculinity, positive mental health, and strong relationships. The solution is not simple, but by working together—schools, policymakers, tech companies, communities and young men themselves—we can create lasting change."

Have you watched Netflix’s Adolescence since it was released? Let me know your thoughts on the show by email: [email protected] .