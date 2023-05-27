Ballet performances are wonderous shows which highlight the talent of the dancers.

The Starz Ballet Magical Memories shows are certainly a spectacle not to miss. The performances have been taking place at the Berry Theatre in Wildern Lane, Hedge End, this month.

In total, 600 of the dance school pupils aged between six months and 13 years took to the stage across six packed shows. Months of training has thoroughly paid off for the dancers.

Pupils from Portchester Community Centre, Portchester Parish Hall, College Park Infant School and Court Lane Infants School in Portsmouth, Rock Up in Whiteley, Alverstoke Infant and Junior Schools, Gomer Infant School, St. Johns Church Hall in Fareham, Suki Gymnastics Centre in Gosport and Lockswood Community Centre in Locks Heath, as well as locations across Hampshire, all took part.

The News photographer Paul Jacobs took some great pictures from one of the shows.

1 . Starz Ballet Magical Memories show Pupils from across the Portsmouth area took part. Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Photo Sales

2 . Starz Ballet Magical Memories show The shows took months to put together. Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Photo Sales

3 . Starz Ballet Magical Memories show Audiences were amazed by the choreography. Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Photo Sales

4 . Starz Ballet Magical Memories show Pupils of different ages took part. Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Photo Sales

