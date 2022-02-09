A lucky audience watching We Will Rock You at the Kings Theatre, in Albert Road, were treated to a once in a lifetime experience as Queen member Brian May made an unforgettable cameo at the end of the show.

Rounding off the jukebox musical based on his band’s hits, the guitarist stole the show with his instrumental from the iconic Bohemian Rhapsody – to the surprise of all watching.

Brian May makes an appearance at the performance of We Will Rock You at the Kings Theatre, Southsea on Tuesday 8th February 2022 Pictured: Brian May on the stage with the rest of the We Will Rock You cast Picture: Habibur Rahman

Queen fan Jason Peters had travelled from Brighton to see the show, which is only on its second show in a seven-month run. The 31-year-old said: ‘I am honestly speechless. I can’t believe that just happened.’

His partner Lucy Capon, 34, said: ‘This was his Christmas present and what an amazing Christmas present this has turned out to be.’

Portsmouth resident Linda Wright, 76, saw We Will Rock You in London 20 years ago but said this had ‘topped’ that experience.

‘I was not expecting to see Brian May here,’ she said.

‘But as soon as he came out we all knew who he was. It was such a surprise.’

Patrick Vautir, 47, from Portchester added: ‘I’ve seen the show three times but this was the best. It was absolutely amazing to see him come out on to the stage.’

The Kings Theatre is the first of 27 venues to host the smash-hit show on its 2022 tour.

For Paul Woolf, the chief executive officer of the theatre, it was a ‘privilege.’

‘I can’t believe what just happened – I cried,’ he said.

‘It’s such a privilege for us to have Brian here and to have We Will Rock You kicking off its tour here. That meant we had all the cast and crew here last week for their tech week, they basically took over the theatre – it was wonderful.

‘It’s a fantastic show. It’s a slightly new show – and I think it’s better than the London version.’

His colleague Jack Edwards, artistic director for the theatre, agreed.

‘This is such an amazing opportunity for us,’ he said.

The show will run at the Kings until Saturday, February 12.

