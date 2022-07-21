The team behind the programming for part of The World Music Village at Victorious Festival is hosting the Bandstand on Tour in Castle Field, Southsea, from 1-4pm both days. The events are free to attend.

Saturday kicks off with talented young musician Alice Milburn and her blend of funk-infused soul tracks with upbeat vocals and catchy riffs.

To top off the day Slick Minded Individuals, hailing from Hayling Island and Southsea, bring their feel good funk, reggae, hip-hop fusion to the party. They promise to bring a lively show packed with good vibes.

Slick Minded Individuals. Picture by Harvey Mills

Wax Equities will be spinning all-vinyl tunes in between, journeying through soul, funk, jazz, rare-groove, disco and hip-hop.

Sunday sees Pompey boy Bradley Jago make his Bandstand debut. His soulful, RnB and pop songs fuse poetic lyrics and powerhouse vocals to touch on less talked about subjects in love and loss, including the queer experience.

Quickly building a name for herself disco diva, Tash Hills will get the party started. With a sound combining ’80s soul with modern funk, pop and house music, be sure to bring your dancing shoes. They are upbeat, infectious and fun.

Singer-songwriter Alice Milburn

The Nothing Ventured Vinyl crew will provide a tasty selection of tunes and vibes in between.