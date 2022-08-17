Basshunter UK Tour 2022: When and where will Basshunter be performing in Portsmouth and how to get tickets?
A FAMOUS record producer and DJ will be performing in Portsmouth as part of a UK tour.
Swedish star Basshunter – Jonas Altberg – will be jumping on the decks at PRZYM in Stanhope Road.
He is set to play all his greatest hits including Now You’re Gone and All I Ever Wanted at the concert.
The gig is on October 3, during the University of Portsmouth’s freshers week.
There will be three rooms of music at the venue, which opens at 10pm.
Tickets range from £1 to £5 depending on entry times, with further options being released soon.
A booking fee is also added to the cost.
Booths in the main room and vinyl room are also available to purchase.
Basshunter’s tour spans club dancefloors across the UK.
Other tour dates include Windsor on October 5, Wrexham on October 8, Bristol on October 10, Gloucester on October 12, and Coventry on October 15, to name a few.
He has adoring fans worldwide, with one University of Portsmouth student making a greater impression than others.
Niall Moran, from Cornwall, pretended to be part of Basshunter’s entourage to grab a selfie with him in 2018.
He was able to share some beer and banter with the producer after blagging his way onto stage at a concert.
Basshunter has recorded five studio albums in his career, and has won several awards for his music.
The DJ also appeared on the seventh series of Celebrity Big Brother.