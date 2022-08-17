Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swedish star Basshunter – Jonas Altberg – will be jumping on the decks at PRZYM in Stanhope Road.

He is set to play all his greatest hits including Now You’re Gone and All I Ever Wanted at the concert.

Basshunter will be performing in Portsmouth in October. Picture: Leonard Gren.

The gig is on October 3, during the University of Portsmouth’s freshers week.

There will be three rooms of music at the venue, which opens at 10pm.

Tickets range from £1 to £5 depending on entry times, with further options being released soon.

A booking fee is also added to the cost.

Booths in the main room and vinyl room are also available to purchase.

Basshunter’s tour spans club dancefloors across the UK.

Other tour dates include Windsor on October 5, Wrexham on October 8, Bristol on October 10, Gloucester on October 12, and Coventry on October 15, to name a few.

You can purchase tickets for the Portsmouth gig here.

He has adoring fans worldwide, with one University of Portsmouth student making a greater impression than others.

He was able to share some beer and banter with the producer after blagging his way onto stage at a concert.

Basshunter has recorded five studio albums in his career, and has won several awards for his music.