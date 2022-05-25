The festival returned to the Isle of Wight in September 2021 after it was cancelled the year before due to covid-19.

The music spectacular, which attracts large crowds, will be held during its traditional early summer slot this year for the festival's 20th anniversary.

The Isle of Wight Festival will take place next month. Picture by Emma Terracciano

But when is the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 and who is on the line up?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the Isle of Wight Festival 2022?

The Isle of Wight Festival will take place between Thursday, June 16 and Sunday, June 19 this year.

Where is the festival held on the Isle of Wight?

The festival is held at Seaclose Park in Newport on the Isle of Wight.

Who is on the line up?

The Isle of Wight Festival has announced its full line up for this year's event.

The line up includes:

-Lewis Capaldi

-Madness

-Nile Rodgers and Chic

-Kasabian

-Blossoms

-Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra with Jules Buckley

-Muse

-Rudimental

-Tom Grennan

-Craig David presents TS5

-Shaggy

-Joel Corry

-Nathan Dawe

-The Kooks.

The full line up can be found here.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available for this year’s Isle of Wight Festival.

Adult weekend tickets are priced at £208.20 and single-day tickets are priced at £80.50 each.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to get to the festival from Portsmouth

There are many ways to get to the Isle of Wight Festival from Portsmouth.

By ferry

Ferry is typically the easiest route to get yourself to the music festival from Portsmouth.

Wightlink will be offering a service for those who are travelling on foot from the city, with the catamaran operating from Portsmouth Harbour to Ryde.

There will be a bus service operating from Ryde to take you straight to the Newport festival.

The Isle of Wight Festival would not advise taking the Portsmouth to Fishbourne ferry if you are travelling without a vehicle, as there is no transport at the Fishbourne terminal to take you to the Festival.

You can also travel by ferry with your car.

All you need to do is book your travel, board the ferry in your car, drive off at the other side and follow the directional signage to the festival.

Drivers will be able to park at the festival site.

The ferry timetable and prices can be found here.

Hovertravel

Hovertravel operates a hovercraft from Southsea to Ryde that only takes 10 minutes across the Solent.

Bus travel after the hovercraft is only a short two-minute journey from the terminal in Ryde.

For prices and timetables, please visit the Hovertravel website.

Bus

Southern Vectis run regular shuttle buses to and from Ryde Esplanade directly to the festival bus station.

Ferry port shuttle buses will operate from around 8am until 4am Thursday to Monday.

The last buses will be at midday on Monday.