A previous Brighton Pride. Picture: David Parry/ PA Wire

Organisers said that they are ‘heartbroken’ to announce that the community parade, Pride village party, and Pride festival originally planned for August 7 and 8 will no longer go ahead.

The announcement, made this morning (May 5), said that health and safety concerns regarding the coronavirus has led to the cancellation.

Paul Kemp, director of Brighton Pride said, ‘We are devastated at having to make this decision for a second year and recognise the huge impact on local businesses, charities and community groups who rely on the fundraising potential of the Pride weekend.

‘Pride attracts tens of thousands of people to our city for the LGBTQ+ community parade which is the heart of the Pride celebrations, where social distancing clearly can’t be facilitated safely.

‘Our planning has also identified significant supply chain challenges including infrastructure, security and staffing making it impossible to deliver a safe event with any certainty.

‘Community fundraising has always been our main objective for Pride, but without the safety net of viable Covid cancelation insurance, we cannot jeopardise our ability to deliver a sustainable fundraising Pride in future years.

‘I’d like to thank all of our contractors, suppliers and partner agencies who have tried their upmost to help us move forward with planning, and to everyone who has purchased a ticket for their understanding and support, we can’t wait to bring Pride back in 2022 better than ever.’

To find out more about Brighton Pride visit brighton-pride.org.

Current ticket holders can find out more about their options here.

