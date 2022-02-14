(L-R) Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The star studded performance has been called an ‘all-time great’.

It featured Dr Dre, Eminem and many other superstars.

The performance took place at half-time during the Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams game at So-Fi Stadium in L.A.

LeBron James tweeted: ‘THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN’.

Here’s all you need to know:

Who performed the Super Bowl halftime show?

It featured a rogue’s gallery of hip-hop artists from across generations.

Including: Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

There was also a surprise apperanace from 50 Cent.

Can you watch it in the UK?

If you didn’t stay up to watch the Super Bowl overnight, you can still catch up on the performance.

It is available via the NFL’s official YouTube page – and it includes the full 15 minute show.

The video is embedded in the body of this article!

