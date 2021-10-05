Dancing on Ice will return to our screens in early 2022.

ITV is slowly but surely releasing the line up for the 2022 series.

Dancing on Ice may not be returning to our screens until early next year but the broadcaster has already announced a few names who will feature on the new line up.

ITV also confirmed that John Barrowman will not be returning as a judge in the next series.

The broadcaster said in a statement: ‘We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.’

Here's who is taking part in the next series of Dancing on Ice so far:

Liberty Poole

The girl who won all of our hearts in this year's series of Love Island, Liberty Poole, is set to grace the ice rink early next year.

Birmingham born Liberty was coupled up with Jake Cornish on the show before their love fizzled out after Liberty questioned Jakes true feelings for her. They both agreed to leave the island before the finale.

Since the show, Liberty has released her own clothing collection with fashion retailer, In The Style.

Ben Foden

Former Rugby player, Ben Foden, will also be participating on the show.

Ben used to ice skate as a child and attended ice discos when he was 15 years old.

Ben is known for his role on the rugby pitch where he won 34 caps for England between 2009 and 2013.

He was also married to The Saturday's star Una Healy before they divorced in 2019.

Rachel Stevens

Rachel Stevens is set to join Dancing on Ice to prove there really 'ain't no party like an S Club party'.

Rachel, who was a member of pop group S Club 7, launched a successful solo-career after the band decided to split in 2003.

The singer was also the runner-up in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Regan Gascoigne

The son of footballer Paul Gascoigne, Regan, will also be seen on the ice next year.

The 25-year-old is a singer, dancer and the youngest of the football stars children.

Regan's older sister, Bianca Gascoigne, announced that she will be taking part in Dancing with the Stars in Italy.

She also took part in 2017's Celebrity Big Brother.

Paul Gascoigne has just returned from the Italian version of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

Reality TV certainly runs through the Gascoigne veins.

Stef Reid MBE

Paralympic medallist, Stef Reid, was the first star to be announced for the new series.

Stef is a track and field Paralympian and she claimed her first bronze medal in the T44 200 meters final at the Beijing Games in 2008 whilst competing for Canada.

She later joined Great Britain to win a silver medal in the T44 long jump at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Sally Dynevor MBE

The Coronation Street star revealed her involvement in the new series on Lorraine on Monday, October 4.

Sally is swapping the cobbles for ice skates after playing character Sally Webster for the last 35 years.

She has three children, including Netflix Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Bez (Mark Berry)

The Happy Monday's star will hang up his maracas to join the line up for Dancing on Ice.

Bez is known for being the maraca player, dancer and de facto mascot of rock band Happy Mondays.

He has also appeared on hit tv series, Celebrity Gogglebox, alongside friend and bandmate Shaun Ryder.

This year, Bez starred in the latest series of Celebrity MasterChef but was eliminated from the cooking series after failing to impress judges John Torode and Greg Wallace with his monk fish and black rice dish.

The full line up for Dancing on Ice is set to be released gradually and a date for the new series is yet to be announced.

