Victoria Scone in Ru Paul's Drag Race.

Victoria Scone, who is the first cis-gender female contestant on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, will be performing at Hampshire Boulevard in November.

The queen is to make a comeback to her hometown after making 'Drag Race herstory' on the BBC three show.

Victoria Scone will be live at the Hampshire Boulevard in Hampshire Terrace on Friday, November 5 for a star-studded cabaret performance and meet and greet.

The drag queen is the first cisgender participant on the show, which is now well underway after kicking off season three last week.

Victoria Scone, which is the stage name of Emily Diapre, now lives in Cardiff but was born in Portsmouth and reached the top two best queens of the show in the first episode.

The event will begin at 7pm for VIPs and 8pm for standard ticket holders.

The night will be hosted by the city's very own Cherry Liquor, who makes regular appearances at Hampshire Boulevard.

Tayris Mongardi and Indy Nile will also be supporting Victoria Scone on the night.

The event is only for those over the age of 18 and there will be very limited seating available.

There will also be an after party to follow the performance, which is open to non-ticket holders.

Drag Race UK season two winner, Laurence Chaney is also set to make an appearance at the Portsmouth club on Friday, October 1, seven months after taking the Drag Race crown.

Ru Paul's Drag Race rose to fame after the success of the US version on Netflix.

The UK drag competition spin-off began in 2019 and is hosted by RuPaul Charles along with Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

There is also a different guest on the show each week to judge the queens on their drag.

Tickets to see Victoria Scone at Hampshire Boulevard are priced at £20 for a standard ticket and a VIP ticket is £25.

The VIP ticket will include a meet and greet with the Drag Race queen.

To get a ticket for the live show and find out more information, please see here.

Viewers can keep up to date with Victoria Scone’s journey on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK by tuning into BBC iPlayer every Thursday night at 7pm.

If you still need to catch up on the show, all episodes are available on the streaming platform.

