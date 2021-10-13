EastEnders stars are set to feature in the British soap crossover storyline.

Coronation Street, Eastenders and more will be assembling for the most ambitious crossover since Avengers Endgame.

For the first time in British UK TV history, iconic soap operas from across the different broadcasters are coming together in a storyline to discuss current affairs.

Numerous soap operas and continuing dramas are set to star in the storyline which will take place during the first week of November.

Here is everything we know so far:

What soaps are taking part?

Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks are set to take part in the event.

Medical soap operas Doctors, Casualty and Holby City are also set to feature in the storyline.

What will the storyline be about?

The storyline will coincide with leaders from around the globe coming together to discuss the climate crisis at the COP26 conference.

The scenes will cover many aspects of climate change and all the different soaps will reference each other.

Certain soap stars will also cameo in other soaps to debate the climate change points that will be raised.

For example, a Hollyoaks character will make an appearance in EastEnders whilst Hollyoaks will reference Holby City.

Two Emmerdale Characters and one character from Doctors will star in Coronation Street.

Meanwhile, a clip that will feature Corrie characters will be discussed by those who live on Albert Road in EastEnders.

Who came up with the storyline?

Emmerdale's Executive Producer, Jane Hudson, came up with the idea and took it upon herself to pitch the idea to other soap producers.

Jane told the Mirror: “Never before have all five soaps and both continuing dramas come together and united in telling one story.

"And we certainly haven't seen characters pop up in other shows before.

"This is a real treat for our audience, whilst also allowing us to get across a very important message.”

When will the episodes air?

Each soap will see the same storyline play out and the episodes are due to take place from Monday, November 1 this year.

All soap opera's have different start times during the week.

For more information on when the storyline will air on specific soap operas, please see the TV guide on the radio times website.

