The chart-topping rockers will play in London's Wembley Stadium on September 3, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27 to honour the band member.

The shows will be the first time the Foo Fighters have played live since Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March 2022.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away in March 2022.

The 50-year-old drummer had been a part of the band since 1997.

Mr Hawkins’ cause of death was not announced, although a toxicology report stated that there were traces of 10 substances in his body, including marijuana, opioids and anti-depressants.

The tribute concerts in Mr Hawkins’ name have been organised by his family in conjunction with his band mates, Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rafi Jaffee and Nate Mendel.

The drummer's wife, Alison Hawkins, said in a statement: ‘My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor.

‘Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

‘As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance.’

Alison added that her husband was ‘honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them.’

She ended the statement by confirming the tribute concerts in her husband's honour by saying:

‘We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

'In celebration of his life, it is now up to us who loved him most to honour Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us.

‘Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.’

Mr Hawkins made his recording debut with the band on 1999's song 'There is Nothing Left to Lose.'

He also played on every subsequent band album including 'One by One' and 'In Your Honour' and on the hit single, 'Best of You'.

The line ups for each show will be announced in due course and tickets will be available from June 17.

To keep up with the latest information about the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, sign up to the Foo Fighters subscription mailing list here.