The reunion, which is titled Return to Hogwarts, will see the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as they join filmmaker Chris Columbus to discuss the film franchise and explore the creation in depth.

The programme was announced exactly 20 years after the US release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (named Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone in the UK) on November 16, 2001.

Here is everything you need to know about Return to Hogwarts:

When will it air?

The spellbinding reunion will premiere on New Year's Day on HBO Max.

How can I watch the reunion in the UK?

Sadly, HBO Max is not currently available in the UK but Harry Potter fans will be able to catch the reunion special on Sky TV and its streaming service Now TV on the same day as the US premiere.

If you wish to watch the show on Now TV, you will need an Entertainment Pass which costs £9.99 per month.

There is also a seven-day day free trial available for non-subscribers.

Sky and Now TV will also air Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on December 29 this year, which is a four-part series hosted by Dame Helen Mirren.

Wizarding fans will have their Harry Potter knowledge put to the test as they attempt to win House Cup Champion.

What time will the reunion be available on Sky and Now TV?

Return to Hogwarts will be available on Sky and Now TV at 8:05am on Saturday.

The reunion special will also be available on Sky Showcase at 8pm that evening.

Who will star in the reunion?

Daniel, Emma, Rupert, and Chris will be joined by many Harry Potter cast members as they look back on the last 20 years of the film franchise.

These stars include Helen Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Imelda Staunton, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Ian Hart, and Evanna Lynch.

Will JK Rowling make an appearance in Return to Hogwarts?

JK Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, has not been confirmed to star in the reunion following the cast announcement.

The author has received backlash due to her views on transgender people.

In June 2020, JK Rowling took to Twitter to criticize an opinion article that used the phrase 'people who menstruate.'

She tweeted: ‘I'm sure there used to be a word for these people.

‘Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’

She has also voiced opinions in the past on biological sex, stating: ‘If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction.

‘If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.

‘I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.’

She has since defended the statements, saying that she has been ‘empathetic to trans people for decades.’

The author was criticized for her remarks by Harry Potter actors Daniel, Rupert, Emma and Eddie Redmayne, who stars in her Fantastic Beasts films.

How can I watch the Harry Potter films online?

If you want to refresh your Harry Potter knowledge before the reunion, there are many ways to watch the films online.

The movies are yet to make their way onto the likes of Netflix and Disney+ but all films are available as a box set on Sky.

Sky Cinema currently costs an extra £11 a month for Sky customers but if you do not have the service, the films are available on Now TV for £9.99 a month, with a free week trial for new customers.

