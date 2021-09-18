The Isle of Wight Festival is back this year and this is how you can get to the festival.

The Isle of Wight Festival is due to take place this weekend at Seaclose Park, Newport after it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The music spectacular, which has attracted large crowds in recent years, will welcome Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran as they headline this year’s festival.

Here's how you can travel to the Isle Of Wight Festival from Portsmouth this year:

By ferry

Ferry is typically the easiest route to get yourself to the music festival from Portsmouth.

Wightlink will be offering a service for those who are travelling on foot from the city, with the catamaran operating from Portsmouth Harbour to Ryde.

There will be a bus service operating from Ryde to take you straight to the Newport festival.

The Isle of Wight Festival would not advise taking the Portsmouth to Fishbourne ferry if you are travelling without a vehicle, as there is no transport at the Fishbourne terminal to take you to the Festival.

You can also travel by ferry with your car and there are offers still available for the Wightlink service to Fishbourne

All you need to do is book your travel, board the ferry in your car, drive off at the other side and follow the directional signage to the festival.

Drivers will be able to park at the festival site.

Car parking tickets will be available on the gate if you haven't bought them in advance for £15 per day or £20 for the weekend.

Prices for ferry travel can be found on the Wightlink website.

Hovertravel

Hovertravel operate a hovercraft from Southsea to Ryde that only takes 10 minutes across the Solent.

The hovercraft operator also has a quick and easy hoverbus service to get Portsmouth residents to the hovercraft, but this excludes early mornings and late afternoon commuter periods.

Bus travel after the hovercraft is only a short two minute journey from the terminal in Ryde.

Bus

Buses on the Isle of Wight will be running routinely from the ferry port to get you to the festival.

Southern Vectis will be offering a regular shuttle bus to and from Ryde Esplanade for Wightlink and hovercraft travellers.

Ferry port shuttle buses will operate from around 8am through until 4am Thursday to Monday.

The last buses will be at midday on Monday, September 20.

There are also regular service buses that will bring festival-goers to Newport where you can walk up to the Festival or catch a shuttle to the Festival campsites.

Bus prices and timetables can be found here.

Tickets for the Isle of Wight festival are still available on Ticketmaster.

