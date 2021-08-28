Crowds returned to Southsea Common for the musical extravaganza for the first time since 2019 yesterday.

Madness, The Kooks and Feeder were among the acts performing on Friday night.

Despite Victorious having strict new Covid policies – with guests required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test – there were no major issues with queues on the first night of the festival.

The News had our photographers down on Day 1 of Victorious Festival.

Here are our best photos from yesterday – you can see them in the gallery below.

