Crowds of people enjoying Victorious on Day 1. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Victorious Festival 2021: 23 best photos from Day 1 of the Portsmouth festival

Victorious Festival is finally back and it started with grand style on Day 1.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 9:01 am

Crowds returned to Southsea Common for the musical extravaganza for the first time since 2019 yesterday.

Madness, The Kooks and Feeder were among the acts performing on Friday night.

Festival-goers spoke of how it felt ‘very good to be back’ and how it was like being taken in a ‘time machine’ to 2019

Despite Victorious having strict new Covid policies – with guests required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test – there were no major issues with queues on the first night of the festival.

The News had our photographers down on Day 1 of Victorious Festival.

Here are our best photos from yesterday – you can see them in the gallery below.

1. Victorious Festival Day 1

Crowds of people enjoying Victorious festival day 1. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. Victorious Festival Day 1

Crowds of people enjoying Victorious on Day 1. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. Victorious Festival Day 1

Festival goers at Strongbow Yard at Victorious Festival on Day 1. Photo by Matthew Clark

Photo: Matthew Clark

4. Victorious Festival Day 1

Festival goers pose for pictures at Victorious Festival 2021. Photo by Matthew Clark

Photo: Matthew Clark

