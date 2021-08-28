Crowds returned to Southsea Common for the musical extravaganza for the first time since 2019 yesterday.
Madness, The Kooks and Feeder were among the acts performing on Friday night.
Festival-goers spoke of how it felt ‘very good to be back’ and how it was like being taken in a ‘time machine’ to 2019
Despite Victorious having strict new Covid policies – with guests required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test – there were no major issues with queues on the first night of the festival.
The News had our photographers down on Day 1 of Victorious Festival.
Here are our best photos from yesterday – you can see them in the gallery below.